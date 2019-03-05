Jefferson Forest prepares for G.W. Danville in state semifinal

FOREST, Va. - VHSL state semifinal basketball takes center stage Tuesday night, and we've got a Class 4, all area, all region showdown and rematch for the right to play for a state title, on tap in the Hill City.

G.W. Danville will face Jefferson Forest. The Cavaliers are no longer a surprise. Now 24-4 and region champs, they are one win away from a state finals berth.

"I think their biggest strength is our team chemistry. I think our guys believe in each other and they stand firm with each other. Defensively I think we put a lot of emphasis on that. They look for each other offensively. They're unselfish, they just play for each other and that's probably our biggest strength," said Cavaliers head basketball coach Cameron Shepherd.

Tip time is 7 p.m. from Lynchburg College Tuesday night. Forest defeated the Eagles 61-54 in overtime for the Region title on February 22nd.

The Northside, Cave Spring and Radford boys, along with the Carroll County, Pulaski County, Parry McCluer and Lord Botetourt girls are all still alive in the hunt for state titles.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.