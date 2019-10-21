JF's Cupit rushes to Week 8 honors

FOREST, Va. - The story on Friday night the former Jefferson Forest coach Bob Christmas returning to his ole stomping ground coaching rival Amherst County.

Cavaliers running back Keenan Cupit quickly turned the attention elsewhere.

Cupit rambled for 244 yards on seven carries and three touchdowns and he added a 34-yard touchdown reception as well.



Jefferson Forest handled the Lancers and their old coach to the tune of a 46-6 win. Cupit's TD runs were 98, 62 and 55 yards.

The senior star is a Central Florida commit, but before he becomes a Knight he's still a Cavalier in Forest. Cupit is our week 8-- 1st and 10 Player of the week.

