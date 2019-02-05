Kids who play sports have better bone health, research shows

New research shows that getting kids involved in sports can mean better bone health.

Children who were consistently involved in sports throughout childhood had better levels of bone mass at age 20 than their peers who either did not participate in any sports or who started a sport and later dropped out.

Dr. Abby Abelson with the Cleveland Clinic says we build most of our bone when we're young and we reach our peak bone mass in our later 20s.

"We have to pay particular attention to the things that we do for our children, adolescents, and young adults so that we can be sure they have the maximum bone strength before they start losing bone," Dr. Abelson said.

The study shows any participation in sports, regardless of the sport or the child's ability level, was beneficial.

