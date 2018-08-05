Lack of experience a concern for Hokies defense

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech Hokies reported back to campus this weekend as they open fall camp Sunday. The defense will have some huge holes to fill with eight starters gone from last year's squad, including the Edmunds duo and a few others who are at NFL training camps. Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster said there are bright spots, but lack of experience is a concern.

"We actually are going to start, and I said this to coach Fuente and the staff, we're actually going to throw a little more at our guys on day one, earlier than we ever have," Foster said.

"And I think that's a credit to the kids we have here. I think it goes back to the football IQ of some of these young freshmen. So we're going to throw a lot at them early, and then just kind of do it over and over and over and over again," Foster said.

Senior defensive back Reggie Floyd added, "We lost a lot of big guys but at the same time we just have to get prepared with the other guys here. We got to get ready for the season, but yeah that was a big chunk that we lost. We'll get right."

