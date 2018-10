DALEVILLE, Va. - The defending Class 3 state champion Lord Botetourt added another straight-sets victory to its 2018 season Thursday night, defeating Staunton River 25-7, 25-10, 25-8.

Junior Miette Veldman led the way with 21 kills, seven digs and six aces.

Catherine Reinard added five kills and two blocks, and Kenleigh Gunter finished with eight digs and three aces.

