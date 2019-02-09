Liberty Flames preparing for an improved Florida Gulf Coast team

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Since Santa Claus came to visit, the Liberty Flames have one of the best records in the country at 10-1. They are currently second in the ASUN Conference at 9-1 and are looking to add to those impressive marks against Florida Gulf Coast Saturday night.

The Flames picked up their 20th win of the season Tuesday night over Stetson, the programs fourth 20-win season under head coach Ritchie McKay. Liberty has been striving for improvement through consistency and despite the 18-point win over FGCU in early January, they understand they are getting a different Eagles squad the second time around.

"I'm concerned about their talent. They really get on the boards and they have interior weaponry. Their guards are good. Baxter Jr. has been playing really well for them," said coach McKay.

"So, when you have a team that's Georgia State talented, you have to be able to make sure you execute at a high level. I said It before the Lipscomb game -- when you're playing quality opponents your margin for error shrinks," McKay said.

"For us our biggest thing with playing them was turning the ball over. I thought we got out to a big lead. We were playing good defense and getting good shots and when they were able to come back they were able to turn us over and get transition buckets and that's not what we do," said senior guard Lovell Cabill.

The Liberty Flames women's team will tip off with FGCU at noon at the Vines Center and the men will follow suit with a 7 p.m. tipoff in Lynchburg.

