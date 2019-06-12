Liberty girls look to take final step to softball state final

BEDFORD, Va. - This weekend will be familiar territory for the Liberty High School softball team. Just one year ago they fell in the Class 3 softball state semi finals.

"There's been teams before us that have been extraordinary," senior Kacey Whorley said. "The fact that this group of girls has done this thing two years in a row... this year I think we're even more excited and ready to win. I think we can do something that no one expects us to. "

"I just want to get going, I just want to play," head coach Mike Thompson said, "I want to get it going. The anticipation is kind of like waiting at the dentist. Usually the dentist isn't that bad, it's all about the wait."

So what is it that makes this year different from the others?

"Defensively we're a very sound team this year. A lot more balls in play, playing behind each other, " Whorley mentioned.

Her teammate Paige Naples agreed.

"We have made some miraculous plays, and I've been so proud of us and I think it really gets that morale going that if you get a play that is extraordinary, and everyone gets hyped up, I think that's been a big rallying point in tied games."

Unfortunately, the soggy spring has cancelled games, practices, and moved teams inside. But for Liberty softball, they're calling all this rain a good thing.

"I just think having all this time together has been the best thing we could ask for," Whorley said. "I mean, the best thing you could get out of the situation having your whole summer and tournament pushed back a week. I think it was a blessing honestly, and I'm super excited to see how well we will perform knowing that everything got moved not in our favor. "

"Stay positive, keep the energy up, keep everybody up. Hopefully we will get enough fans up there and have a cheering crowd out and keep everyone's energy up and high. I think we will be good," Naples finished.

Liberty will face Warren County at 9 a.m. in the semi final round on Thursday at Moyer Complex.

