Liberty softball prepares for NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

The Liberty softball team made program history winning the most games in a season with 47 victories. The Big South Champions hope to add to that in the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament Friday.

"It's very exciting. The team has really been playing well and that's the beauty is that they love the game it's fun to watch them. It's fun to coach them and building a big fan base around the country from everyone following. So I'm pretty excited about where they're at and they're still very young," said Flames head coach Dot Richardson.

Zavodny : "It's just a dream come true. I mean, the senior class has talked about this since we've been here. Our freshman year actually, and having the selection show all the cool events leading up to it, it's just been a blast," said senior Tori Zavodny.

Liberty is headed the Columbia regional that includes host South Carolina, UNC Greensboro and Hofstra, who the Flames play first.

"We just have to take it one pitch at a time, every situation at a time. Our coaches on our team have prepared to take on whoever we face. Looking forward to Hofstra, extremely ready, we're extremely ready for the game on Friday. So just taking it one pitch at a time," said senior Alexia Taylor.

This is Liberty's first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2011. The Flames open regional action Friday at 5 p.m.

