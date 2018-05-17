Liberty University to join ASUN Conference

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University will become a member of the ASUN Conference, beginning this upcoming season.

Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. announced the university will join the conference effective July 1, 2018.

The conference does not support football and Liberty will remain an independent.

The conference currently has nine members: Florida Gulf Coast University, Jacksonville University, Kennesaw State University, Lipscomb University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, University of North Florida, Stetson University and the University of North Alabama.

