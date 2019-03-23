Liberty upsets Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Quinndary Weatherspoon #11 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs drives with the ball against the Liberty Flames during their game in the First Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 22,…

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Liberty beat Mississippi State 80-76 in the first round of the East Region men's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Liberty trailed for some time in the first half but was able to close the gap and gain on Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs led 37-35 at halftime.

The game was close throughout the second half but the Flames were able to pull off the upset.

Caleb Homesley led all scorers with 30 points.

It's Liberty's first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.