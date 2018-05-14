Liberty will play in Columbia Regional to open NCAA Softball Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. - Liberty earned its first at-large bid for the NCAA Softball Tournament for the first time since 2011, with a Big South Championship win. Sunday night they anxiously watched the selection show to see which regional they'd be assigned to. it was announced that the Flames would open regional play in .

Following Saturday's championship win, head coach Dot Richardson spoke on the opportunity for the team to continue its season.

More Headlines

"You see it happening and to make it happen, it's living the dream and they're living the dream. And this isn't it, it's like 'How far can we go?' And let's just see how far we can go and I think this team has what it takes to do something really special and they'll continue to do that no matter what the score," Richardson said.

Sophomore infielder and outfielder Taylor Hoffman added, "I think we peaked at the right time and I think that consistency -- we were consistent on the field with working hard every single day and ignoring the fact that, you know, losses are going to happen and not letting that get to us and we still went out and worked hard every single day."

The Big South Championship win also proved to be historic. The Flames set a new program record for wins in a season a 47. It's also the second consecutive season they've notched at least 40 wins.

The Flames will play Friday against Hofstra at 5 p.m. .

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.