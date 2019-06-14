Local golf tournament aims to help area youth

ROANOKE, Va. - With more than 700 homeless students in Roanoke City Public Schools, two local businesses are coming together on the golf course to "play with a purpose."

Flycodes, owned by Champ Hubbard, and Rebounding Roanoke, owned by Jerel Rhodes, are hosting the first Father's Day Captain's Choice golf tournament Saturday at Old Monterey in Roanoke. There will be more than a dozen teams competing for first-second-and third-place prizes and other course competitions. All of the proceeds will go toward Roanoke City Schools' homeless campaign and TAP's youth build program.

"We both have a mission where we work with kids, but we wanted to be able to extend beyond the kids we normally focus on. With that being said, we figured if we get a golf tournament, at least we can bring something in where it can be a benefit for other missions going on in the Roanoke Valley," Rhodes said.

The event will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

For more on Rebounding Roanoke, click here.

For more on Flycodes, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.