LYNCHBURG, Va. – Phoebus is leading Heritage at the half, 34-0.

The teams faced off at Williams Stadium for a 12 p.m. kickoff, vying for the Class 3 state championship.

Heritage is aiming to secure their first title win since 2018–when they beat the Phantoms.

The Pioneers hold a record of 12-2 while the Phantoms stand undefeated.