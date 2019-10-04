Lord Botetourt alum, Randolph College soccer star breaks school record

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Sara Bane of Lord Botetourt has made bigtime strides in her collegiate career, and she added her name to the record books a few days ago at Randolph College in Lynchburg.

The junior forward broke the school's record of goals scored in a game with five against Averett on Sept. 15. The Wildcats went on to beat them 7-3.

The previous record was set in 2008 with four goals.

"After the one [goal], I was like, okay, maybe I can get a second one," Bane said. "Then once I got the second one I was like, okay, I'm going to try for a hat trick because it will be my first hat trick of my college years."

Then I got the hat trick and I was like, okay, this is only the first half; let's see what we can do. Then once I started going I was like, hopefully nothing can stop me, so, yeah, it just happened and I was so surprised. I didn't think it was going to happen. I never thought I was going to score more than two goals ever in a game. So it was exciting, crazy that it happened. It was just awesome."

