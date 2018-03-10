Lord Botetourt headed to Class 3 state championship

DALEVILLE, Va. - The Lord Botetourt girls basketball team will battle for the Class 3 state championship Saturday against Hopewell. The program is looking to take home gold for the first time since winning back-to-back state titles in 1995 and 1996.

"It's going to definitely take hard work and determination out there and we just have to keep our hustle the whole time and never give up. No plays off, it's going to be a tough game and I'm excited," said Cavaliers Brooklyn Shelton.

"We love that we've got the opportunity to get there. It's been a while since breaking through, didn't know that we saw this coming earlier in the year but we played well down the stretch and now each game we think hey we've got a chance. That's all we want give us a chance," said Lord Botetourt head coach Chuck Pound.

Tip-off is 11 a.m. Saturday in Richmond.

