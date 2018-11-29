Lord Botetourt preps VHSL state semifinal

In Lynchburg Saturday, two area powers will collide for the right to play for the state title. Lord Botetourt travels to City Stadium to try to take down the Seminole District champion Heritage. The Blue Ridge champs will enter the game 11-2 with wins over defending West Virginia state champion Bluefield, and two wins over Northside, the only team that has defeated Heritage this season.

Coach Jamie Harless's team hangs their hat on defense and a power rushing attack. It's a physical formula that's taken hold in Daleville.

"It's huge. To know as an offensive line that if you create a seam, even if they get touched, even if somebody gets on them, that you have a back that can shove somebody to the ground like he's a fullback, and keep running and out running the skill guys, that's insane," said offensive lineman Jesse Hanson.

"The biggest thing is you got to play your system, trust your kids they're going to do their job. I think one of the biggest issues you always encounter as a coach is sometimes you outsmart yourself when you try to do something you haven't been doing. We'll have some small wrinkles that we will use but we are going to be who we are," said Harless.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.



