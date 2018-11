DALEVILLE, Va. - Lord Botetourt volleyball defeated Rustburg in straight sets Saturday night, 25-12, 25-8, 25-13, to advance to play Hidden Valley in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinal. The Region D championship rematch is Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ay Lord Botetourt.

