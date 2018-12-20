Lord Botetourt's Jesse Hanson signs with Hokies during early signing period

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech added 19 players during early signing period, including some Southwest Virginia flavor. Lord Botetourt's 6'5" 295 pound offensive lineman chose Virginia Tech over many Power 5 schools, including Clemson.

"You know they're just pushing you to get you better and coach Fuente just keeps it real and has everything planned out and you know you can just trust him with everything," said Hanson.

"His parents were longtime Clemson fans and he almost didn't come over here and check it out because of that and as soon as he got over here he realized it was the perfect spot for him and we've loved him from the beginning. He's done a great job helping recruit this class. He's always over here," said Hokies offensive coordinator Brad Cornelson.

"A very intelligent young man. Great family, hard worker. I think kind of fits the mold of what we're looking for in that room in terms of mentality, accountability and toughness. Excited to have him here," said Hokies head coach Justin Fuente.

Hanson is one of three offensive linemen the Hokies added to their roster during early signing period.

