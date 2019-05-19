Lynchburg softball season ends in NCAA Super Regionals

LYNCHBURG, Va. - After a win over Emory on Friday, the University of Lynchburg softball team entered Saturday one win shy of a trip to the NCAA Division III Softball College World Series. That proved to be a tall task against Emory, which has been a perennial power in the postseason.

Game 2 was the Hornets first opportunity to close out the series. The score was tied at 1 in the bottom of the third inning when Brittany Coffey hit a 2-run home run to left field to give Lynchburg a 3-1 lead. That held up until the top of the sixth inning.

Emory's offense stepped up to the plate and delivered -- seven runs on seven hits. Megan Weisenburg hit a single that plated two runs and Cassie Baca hit a double deep to left field that brought in another pair of runs. Emory got the game two victory 9-5 to force a decisive game three.

In game three, Lynchburg's offense shined early. They sprang six runs on the Falcons in the second inning. Carol Oberhelma picked up an RBI single before Brittany Coffey delivered again for the Hornets. She hit a double deep to center field that went off the wall, resulting in two runners scoring. Lynchburg held a 6-1 lead.

But Emory scored nine runs in the final four innings to secure a 10-5 victory over Lynchburg. The Hornets tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh when they were able to score twice but it wasn't enough.

