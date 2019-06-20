Lynchburg Hillcats to host 2020 Carolina League All-Star Classic

After previously competing in the midsummer classic against the California League in interleague action, the 2020 Carolina League All-Star Classic will mark the fourth consecutive season of the two Carolina League divisions squaring off against each other. The All-Star Game used to alternate between the Carolina League and California League on a bi-yearly basis from 1999-2016.

"The Central Virginia Sports Commission is thrilled to partner with the Hillcats in hosting the 2020 Carolina League All-Star Game in Lynchburg," said Billy Russo, Executive Director, Central Virginia Sports Commission. "This special event will showcase the region to league executives, players and fans creating economic activity and an entertaining guest experience which fits the CVSC mission."

A member of the Carolina League since 1966, Lynchburg last hosted the league's All-Star Game in 1995. The Hillcats were affiliated with the Pittsburgh Pirates at that time. The Carolina League All-Star Classic will feature at least one player from all 10 CL teams, highlighting some of Minor League Baseball's brightest young stars.

The Hillcats begin the second half of play in the 2019 season on Thursday in Winston-Salem to take on the Dash in a four-game series. Left-hander Kirk McCarty (0-0, 0.00) will start for Lynchburg and will be opposed by Winston-Salem right-hander Kade McClure (0-0, 0.75). First pitch is at 7 p.m. and the game can be heard on lynchburg-hillcats.com, the TuneIn app and Radio434 app.