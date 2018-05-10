Maroons fall to Christopher Newport in NCAA lacrosse

SALEM, Va. - The Maroons of Roanoke College saw their lacrosse season come to an end with a 17-11 loss to Christopher Newport in the NCAA Men's lacrosse championships. CNU used an 11-1 run through the second and third quarters to pull ahead 14-5. The Captains then held on for the 17-11 win. The Captains had a 44-37 advantage in shots, and won 18of 31 face-offs on the day. Roanoke was led by IV Stucker with five goals while Ian Davies made eight saves in goal.

"A real good team, they have a great face-off man you know, probably an All-American face off man and we've had some injuries at that position so they controlled the face-off. They really had the ball a lot of the game and our defense played the best they could and our goalie, but you can only hold him so long with time of possession, so that I think they just wore us down," Maroons coach Bill Pilat said.

"First time back in NCAA since my freshman year, yeah it's a good next step. You want to be here, you want to be in the NCAA's, playing the best teams in May. Playing your best lacrosse but now the next step for these young guys now that they got to see it, is you got to go get that win and then you got to go on a run," midfielder IV Stucker said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.