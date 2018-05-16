Martinsville Speedway to host 1-mile race for runners

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville Speedway is known for short track racing, Cup Series Thrillers, and of course, hot dogs.

But now, the Speedway is letting you race around the paperclip on foot.

"How often do you get to ride on a NASCAR track? That is super cool, and especially if you were a NASCAR fan. When you see it on ESPN you can tell people 'I ran there,'" said Miles in Martinsville Race Series race director Brad Kinkema.

The spring and fall NASCAR Cup races draw crowds from all across the country. Now, the iconic track is opening its doors for not just runners, but also spectators.

"People will be able to get into the venue and stand where Richard Petty and all the famous names raced over the years. And we think the atmosphere will be very nice," said Joe Philpott.

But this isn't your average race. It's only one mile. And being a race track, it has some banking.

"Most of the time when you're running a normal road race, of course you have roads sloping in all directions, but there's flat spots you can run. On the turns here, you're always going to have an incline," he said.

The race is part of a series called "Miles in Martinsville," and as all dedicated runners know, rain or shine, the show must go on.

"This is what it's all about. When it's raining, we run. When it's 100 degrees, we run," said Kinkema.

The Martinsville Speedway Mile is June 2, you can register at www.MilesInMartinsville.com.



