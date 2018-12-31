Military Bowl: Virginia Tech, Cincinnati all even at halftime

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Virginia Tech Hokies allowed 14-unanswered points in the first half and are tied with the Cincinnati Bearcats, 14-14, in the Military Bowl.
The Hokies scored during their first possession on a Ryan Willis pass to Eric Kumah for 21 yards.
The Bearcats then immediately responded with a touchdown of their own, followed by another touchdown with 11:22 remaining in the first half.
Willis and company evened things up with 7:04 left in the half on a Steven Peoples 1-yard TD run.
With less than 30 seconds remaining in the half, Hokies Brian Johnson missed a 41-yard FG attempt to give Tech a lead.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.