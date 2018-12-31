Military Bowl: Virginia Tech, Cincinnati all even at halftime

Rashad Medaris #17 of the Cincinnati Bearcats catches a pass in front of Tyree Rodgers #18 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Annapolis,…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Virginia Tech Hokies allowed 14-unanswered points in the first half and are tied with the Cincinnati Bearcats, 14-14, in the Military Bowl.

The Hokies scored during their first possession on a Ryan Willis pass to Eric Kumah for 21 yards.

The Bearcats then immediately responded with a touchdown of their own, followed by another touchdown with 11:22 remaining in the first half.

Willis and company evened things up with 7:04 left in the half on a Steven Peoples 1-yard TD run.

With less than 30 seconds remaining in the half, Hokies Brian Johnson missed a 41-yard FG attempt to give Tech a lead.

