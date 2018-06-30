Calfee Park upgrades draw loyal fans

PULASKI, Va. - Ever since the Yankees have taken over the Pulaski farm team on the diamond, what started as a facelift to historic Calfee Park has turned into a near total overhaul. The players, staff and fans have all benefited from what can only be categorized as "constant" facility upgrades.

Pulaski has lead the Appalachian League in attendance for the past three seasons, thanks in large part to the constant upgrades to Calfee Park. President David Hagan took over in 2014 and has invested more than $9 million in renovations for the field and team hotel. The next project includes adding 750 seats along the third base line, complete with a new concession stand and more restrooms. It's been a constant push to enhance the fan experience at the historic ballpark.

"Our main goal is to make sure that night after night we're giving fans a good night at the ballpark that they leave with good memories and that they leave thinking that, you know, their investment in both time and money was worth it at the ballpark," Assistant General Manager Betsy Haugh said.

"I think it's due to it being a farm league team from the New York Yankees is one of the reasons that we have the crowds that we have," season ticket holder Bobby Safewright said.

"It's great, we're proud. We've seen these projects from day one and we follow them we come by here two to three days a week, look and see what the progress is, talk to everybody about it," season ticket holder Tom Shelton said.

The next big promotion at Calfee park is on the 4th of July, when general admission tickets will be free.

