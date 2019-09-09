MONDAY HUDDLE: 3 takeaways from this weekend's football scene around the state

Zane Zandier #33 jumps in celebration after Jordan Mack #4 of the Virginia Cavaliers sacks Hollis Mathis #12 of William & Mary. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Here are three takeaways from this past weekend's football action around the state.

Virginia jumps into the Top 25

It’s been a great start to the season for Virginia with a lopsided road win at Pittsburgh and a dominant home win over William & Mary, and it looks like the national pollsters have taken notice.

The Cavaliers are in this week’s Associated Press poll, coming in at No. 25.

With a home game against struggling Florida State coming up this week, there’s a great opportunity for Virginia to move up further next week.

No repeat upset

A year after Old Dominion recorded one of the more improbable upsets in college football, recording its first ever win over a Power Five conference team with a 49-35 upset of Virginia Tech, there was no repeat in Blacksburg on Saturday.

Virginia Tech took care of business this time, earning a 31-17 win over the Monarchs to bounce back from a season-opening loss at Boston College.

Redemption for Patrick Henry

The last two seasons against Brookville, Patrick Henry High School had lost by a combined score of 80-13, including 52-0 last year.

Determined for payback, Patrick Henry seemed like it might suffer another setback after Brookville rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to tie the game.

But Patrick Henry quarterback Roy Gunn led what turned out to be the game-winning drive, scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run with 44 seconds left to give Patrick Henry a 28-21 win and some sweet redemption against Brookville.



