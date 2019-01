Most Virginians will root for the Patriots on Super Bowl Sunday, according to a new survey.

Sports Illustrated and PCMag teamed up to survey over 2,800 football fans in the US.

The survey also found that more states will be rooting for the Rams than the Patriots. Twice as many 18-to-34 year-olds will be pulling for L.A. compared to New England.

One-quarter of respondents said they will be gambling.

Click here to see the full results.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.