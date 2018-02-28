Martinsville Speedway returning to Jesse Jones hot dogs

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - The red hot dogs are coming back to Martinsville Speedway!

The Speedway announced that, after a two-year hiatus, Jesse Jones hot dogs will once again be the centerpiece of the Famous Martinsville Speedway Hot Dog.

“Our fans have told us they wanted Jesse Jones back and we have listened,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “The Jesse Jones hot dog is part of what made the Famous Martinsville Speedway Hot Dog famous and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

The Famous Martinsville Speedway Hot Dog is available at all concession stands during race weekends and costs just $2.

