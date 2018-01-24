Strategizing becomes more important for NASCAR drivers

NASCAR has become a sport that's constantly evolving, trying to find ways to boost competitiveness on the track. This season, we'll see a change to the pit crews with the standardizing of at-track rosters.

Teams will now be limited to five pit crew members that can go over wall, rather than six. The change was made to highlight the team concept of the sport and increase parity. But drivers said that one less body during the stops, will make a huge difference.

"I think you're going to have a greater separation among teams. I think it's the wrong way to go but, we'll see," said 2016 Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch.

"Certainly I feel as though the guys it's going to take to manhandle the role you're asking them to handle ... is shortening. It's becoming less."

Stewart-Haas driver Kevin Harvick isn't too thrilled about the idea either, but was more optimistic.

"Everybody's been working hard to find out the most efficient way to do this," Harvick said.

"And there's probably going to be things that happen on pit road that everybody says 'Oh man that's a great idea. I wish we would've though of that first.' But there's a possibility to see some advantages that are pretty heavy, from someone who's figured something out."

On-track competition shifted gears last year with the installation of stage racing. With strategy being just as important as the speed of the car, the sport's younger drivers like William Byron -- who is making his Cup series debut this season -- will have more homework to do leading up to race day.

"I feel like that's the biggest thing as a young driver -- is trying to prepare yourself -- because you don't have the experience to lean back on," Byron said.

"That's what I've been doing in the off-season. Trying to prepare better, look over notes and get acclimated with my new race team. So, I think that's what I'm going to try to do going into this year."

Fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver, Chase Elliott, said the style or racing in NASCAR today is much different than in the past.

"All the small things that could make a difference in a spot or two, could be the difference in you winning or losing the race. The days of being able to drive from the back to the front in a short period of time is probably over and gone," said Elliott.

"You could still do that if you're very superior to the rest of the field, but you have to be way better than everybody else."

