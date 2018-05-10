Nation's leading hurdler hails from E.C. Glass

LYNCHBURG, Va. - To the mere eye, the E.C. Glass track team looks like any other team warming up. But among them is an athlete who has transcended expectations.

"He's very gifted for sure, you don't get to that level without being gifted, but he pairs it with a lot of hard work," said hurdles coach Paul Arslain.

Emmanuel Waller has not stayed in his lane, but rather, he's created his own. Waller runs in multiple events for indoor and outdoor season, but there's one event where he continues to raise the bar: the hurdles.

"He's kind of figured out that 'running fast but smooth' thing is necessary to run at a very high level," Arslain said.

At the Dogwood Track Classic, Waller placed first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 37.41 -- a personal record for the senior -- and a time that earned him top hurdler in the state. At the Penn Relays, he set another PR in the 400 meter hurdles with a run of 51.36. This time, he was named No. 1 in the nation.

"It's definitely, you know, a good feeling. Definitely makes me want to work harder, you know, because when you're on top, there's a whole bunch of people coming after you," said Waller.

"So, I have to stay humble and I don't let that get to me."

It takes hours worth of training just to be a competitive athlete on the track, but the things that Waller does before and after each meet is what sets him apart from the field.

"He likes taking ice baths before every race, big meet or small meet -- he'll hop in the tub full of ice to get his muscles ready. Anywhere from 10 or 15 minutes, and a lot of athletes would never do anything like that," said Arslain.

Waller will not be cooling off any time soon. Rather than competing at the New Balance Nationals this summer, he's qualifying for the USA Junior Olympic team in Indiana. He'll also run at VCU, where he accepted a full scholarship. And while the track continues to heat up, so does his spirit of humility and willingness to work.

"I just work hard, you know, I'm nobody special, I just ... I'm just somebody who just works hard and it's been paying off for me. God has just blessed me," Waller said.

