New York City holds ticker tape parade in honor of Team USA's World Cup victory

NEW YORK CITY - A ticker tape parade and celebration is underway in New York City to honor Team USA for their World Cup victory.

New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced the parade on Twitter, saying, you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions."

The team beat the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday.

The US women's soccer team won its second consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup and record-extending fourth title. The American team also won the World Cup in 1991, 1999 and 2015. For Sunday's win, Megan Rapinoe scored a penalty goal in the second half, giving the Americans a 1-0 lead, and then Rose Lavelle added a second point to the scoreboard with a shot in the 69th minute.

The 2019 World Cup took place at Stade de Lyon in France and was attended by 57,900.

Since the first ticker tape parade in 1886, New York has hosted 206 marches up Broadway from the Battery to City Hall, according to the Alliance for Downtown New York, a commercial advocacy, research, and information group. Each parade is marked with a granite strip along the parade route.

The last one in July 2015 also honored the soccer team after its defeat of Japan 5-2.

