PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Steelers are now set for training camp. First round pick Terrell Edmunds signed his rookie contract Tuesday. The Dan River and Virginia Tech product inked a four-year deal worth a reported $10.8 million. The signing bonus is reportedly almost $6 million. There are now four first round picks that remain unsigned, after Baker Mayfield locked up his deal Tuesday night in Cleveland.





