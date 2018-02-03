How to watch Super Bowl LII from anywhere for free

Super Bowl LII will be played between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 4. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - Looking to watch Super Bowl LII but don't have a television nearby?

No worries, you can still see every down of the big game!

With NBC televising the game, here's the link where you can go to watch the game from either a desktop or laptop computer: http://nflstream.nbcsports.com

If you have a tablet or Smart TV-type device, then the NBC Sports app will be your way to go.

As a note, the app will not work on handheld devices due to restrictions.

If you do have a mobile device and are looking to stream the game, you'll need to download the Yahoo Sports app. (iOS and Android)

NBC's Super Bowl LII coverage begins at noon with the "Road to the Super Bowl" show.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

