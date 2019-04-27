Juan Thornhill selected in NFL Draft

Former Altavista and Virginia star defensive back Juan Thornhill has been selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft. Thornhill was the 31st pick of the second round, or the 62rd overall pick.

He finished third in the ACC and the nation in interceptions with six this past season. His 2018 campaign included 98 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 7 pass breakups.

His career totals are equally impressive. Thornhill finishes with 13 interceptions, 39 passes defended, and 208 tackles. He also racked up a forced fumble, and a blocked PAT.

Thornhill was a star quarterback in high school at Altavista, helping lead his team to back-to-back VHSL 1A state championships. He was a starter and star on the Colonels basketball team, that captured 3 VHSL 1A state titles.

