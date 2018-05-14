Former Hokie DeAngelo Hall retires from NFL

Cornerback DeAngelo Hall of the Washington Redskins reacts to a play against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at FedEx Field on December 20, 2015. (Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Former Virginia Tech defensive back DeAngelo Hall is officially retiring from the NFL.

The three-time Pro Bowler played 14 seasons in the NFL, 10 of those with the Washington Redskins.

Hall was drafted by the Falcons 8th overall in 2004 out of Virginia Tech, and then played for the Raiders before moving on to Washington, where he started every game between 2010 and 2013.

Getty Images DeAngelo Hall smiles after he was selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons at the 2004 NFL Draft on April 24, 2004. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

He recorded 43 interceptions during his career, including four in one game against the Chicago Bears in 2010.

Hall also notched five touchdowns and recovered 15 fumbles in the NFL.

He has the most fumble return yards of any player in NFL history, with 328.

Getty Images Cornerback DeAngelo Hall #4 of the Virginia Tech Hokies walks on the field during the NCAA football game against the Texas A&M Aggies on September 21, 2002. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In his three seasons at Virginia Tech, Hall registered 190 tackles, eight interceptions and forced two fumbles.

Hall was inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

