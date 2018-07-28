New faces emerge at Redskins training camp

RICHMOND, Va. - The pipeline of Commonwealth seasoned talent to the Redskins has never been stronger, with a trio of rookies from Virginia Tech and one newcomer from the University of Virginia invading camp.

"You have to make home where you make home, and it just happened to be not too far from my school. It's a great opportunity to be with these guys. I played with them, I know what they're about, and it's a great organization to be a part of," said Quin Blanding, Redskins free agent safety, and University of Virginia graduate.

Blanding hopes to make a team that already has established veteran and former Cavalier Morgan Moses on the offensive line. Meanwhile, the Hokies had three players drafted from Bud Foster's defense, including fifth-rounder Tim Settle, on the defensive line.

"Just getting reps in the rotation with all the guys in every group," said Settle. "I'm happy that it's happening early and that I'm getting a chance to get a longer series, to see how that is, and just getting in football shape."

Defensive backs Adonis Alexander and Greg Stroman were selected in the supplemental sixth and seventh rounds respectively. Both are trying to stick and stay in a talented and competitive secondary.

"It's been pretty smooth. The other guys definitely take the young guys in," said Stroman. "It's been pretty cool. I just have to come out every day, working and progressing, and make sure I know what I'm doing and just go play ball."

