Adonis Alexander at home with Redskins

RICHMOND, Va. - Former Hokie Adonis Alexander was an NFL supplemental draft sixth -round choice by Washington. Now a new member of the Redskins secondary, he's being coached by former Hokies defensive backs coach Torrian Gray. He joins former teammate Greg Stroman at 'Skins camp. Stroman was a seventh-round pick by Washington, and the two are roommates at camp.

"Got great safeties around me, all the safeties know what they're talking about so whenever I don't know a call on the field I'll just ask them what the call is to give me the call. Greg -- Greg Stroman -- my roommate, we go over the playbook at night or whenever we got some free time, so it's a lot easier because I'm a lot more comfortable and more at home having T-Gray(Torrian Gray) as my coach. He already knows how to coach me, what buttons to press to get me to react and stuff like that, so it makes me feel a lot more comfortable," Alexander said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.