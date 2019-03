CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Virginia was torched by Florida State Friday night in the ACC Semifinals, 69-59.

The Wahoos, the No. 1 seed heading into tonight's game, were favored to beat the No. 3 Seminoles, but Florida State pulled out on top at the buzzer.

De'Andre Hunter was the top scorer for Virginia securing them 13 points, with David Nichols as the top scorer for the Seminoles with 14 points.

