North Cross LAX returns to state tournament

ROANOKE, Va. - The North Cross boys lacrosse team has had another stellar season and finds itself in prime position to win its first state title since 2010.

The Raiders have reached the VISAA Division 2 state semifinals for the third consecutive season. They take on Nansemond-Suffolk Friday at noon. The Raiders have just three losses this season and are ranked as the top seed.

They feature a plethora of experience with many of the guys having played together since middle school. The team is nothing short of a family affair: It consists of four sets of brother's and two sets of twins. Head coach Chris Pollock and his players are hoping the third time's a charm with this trip to the tournament.

"I think it's going to take a lot of passion and a lot of effort," said senior Gray Pollock.

"We're all going to try our hardest. It will be the third time here so hopefully we can make it the best."

Fellow senior and defenseman Adam Batzel added, "Us older guys have been playing since like, sixth grade, so seven years. So we just have a lot of chemistry together and we play well together, we know each other, we know how we play."

"I got here in 2001 and we started with the middle school program and then from there we just build from the bottom up and so that's 17 years," said head coach Chris Pollock.

"We've been to the state playoffs the last eight years in a row and so building a good farm system. So when they get to the high school level, they've been playing together as a group, they've been throwing and catching for a long time and so it's great that they have stuck with it."

