ROANOKE, Va. - The Northside Vikings improved to 4-0 this season after a 66-51 victory overMartinsville.

The Vikings opened the game on an 11-0 run, shooting 4/4 from the field. They maintained the lead throughout the game. Kasey Draper scored 30 points while JMU commit Julien Wooden scored 26 points.

For the Bulldogs, the top scorer was Jaheim Niblett, who finished the game with a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.