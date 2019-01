ROANOKE, Va. - The Northside Vikings improved to 15-0 Friday night with a 63-49 victory over William Fleming.

This was the second meeting between the two Blue Ridge District teams. Julien Wooden and Kasey Draper each scored 18 points. Draper also eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for his career.

William Fleming suffered just its second loss of the season, with both of them having come at the hands of the Vikings.

