Northside's Jackson grabs Week 2 player of the week honors

ROANOKE, Va. - Since taking over as quarterback for Northside, Jalen Jackson has been gaining confidence and a whole lot of swag.

It couldn't be stopped Friday night when he helped the Vikings overcome a first-quarter deficit against Heritage. What started as a back-and-forth affair turned into a barrage of 47 unanswered points. Jackson took care of the rock on the ground and through the air, which gave the Vikings a balanced attack against the Pioneers.

The senior completed 17 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown. Jackson added six rushes for 27 yards and two more scores as Northside improved to 2-0 on the season with a 61-26 win. For your efforts to help your team 'swag surf' to victory on Friday night, Jalen Jackson you are the Schewel's 1st and 10 player of the week!

