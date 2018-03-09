Parry McCluer girls look for back-to-back state championships

BUENA VISTA, Va. - The VHSL state finals start Friday at the Seigel Center in Richmond. In Class 1 the Parry McCluer girls are trying to become back-to-back state champions under head coach Adam Gilbert.

The Fightin' Blues are a young team that has shown they can play with anyone. They have just two losses on the season, which were against two bigger schools. Parry McCluer is undefeated against Class 1 opponents this year and their average margin of victory is around 50 points, thanks in large part to the efford on the defensive end. The team says it’s felt pressure throughout the season but they've managed to stay poised.

We're not really defending the state title. We already have that. We just want to go back and do it again. We don't have any pressure we're just going to do it again," said junior guard Maggie Patterson.

Teammate Allison Coleman added, "our offense will come and go but defense is what we hold onto. We put a lot of pressure on teams and I think that's what keeps us going."

"It's just really exciting to know that we've done it once and we're going to possibly do it again," said Hailey Huffman.

It's difficult it's not been easy you have a Target on your back from last year everybody's giving you there a game you have to be ready night in, night out and our kids have done that all year," said head coach Adam Gilbert.

Parry McCluer takes on Surry County Friday at 2 p.m. in the Class 1 state championship.

