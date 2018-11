THE PLAINS, Va. - The VHSL cross country championships have wrapped up. Parry McCluer swept both boys and girls team titles in Class 1.

Individual winners included George Wythe's Morgan Datlton, who placed first in girls Class 1, followed by Parry McCluer's Kensey May. On the boys side, Fightin' Blues Dylan May finished second. Emma Rogers brought home gold for Hidden Valley in Class 3. Kaitlynn Wolfe from Blacksburg finished second.

