Patrick Henry boys, girls claim River Ridge District titles

ROANOKE, Va. - Cave Spring was the only team to defeat Patrick Henry on its home floor this season. That, mixed with the fact that this group of players had never cut the net for a championship, was all the motivation that the Patriots needed on Friday night.

Patrick Henry opened up the game on an 18-5 clip, when they displayed relentless defense and sharp shooting. John Stockstill led with 23 points for the Patriots.

The Knights did cut down the deficit, tying the score at 37 in the second half. But the Patriots could not be stopped as they got to the basket and extended their possessions in order pull away for a 55-45 victory, and the River Ridge District Tournament championship.

Patrick Henry earns a first-round bye for next weeks 5D Regional Tournament.

The Patrick Henry girls team was also named River Ridge District Tournament Champions after a 68-60 overtime victory over Pulaski County.

