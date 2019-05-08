Patrick Henry senior excels in shot put ring

ROANOKE, Va. - Some athletes boast about their talent but others, like Midajah Davis, simply let their game do the talking.

"She came over (from Hidden Valley) and set a precedence for scoring. Mostly she scores in the shot and disc about every meet we go to," said assistant track coach Tommy Jones.

The Patrick Henry senior has excelled in the shot put ring. She's currently second in the state of Virginia with a season-best throw of 42 feet, 6 inches. Recently at the Cosmopolitan Track & Field meet, she placed first with a throw of 42 feet, 3/4 inch.

Her game may be loud and boisterous to those around her but, for Davis it's not quite as clear. She was born with a hearing disability.

"It's been extremely hard but I have gotten used to it," said Davis.

Though she isn't totally deaf and can speak clearly, Davis still has an interpreter with her during school and at meets to help her talk with her coach.

"She helps a lot. She has actually learned by me coaching Midajah and she knows and all I have to do is say 'Tell her this, you know what I'm talking about?' and she'll go 'Yes,'" Jones said.

"It doesn't feel any different. I'm a part of the deaf world. And being a part of the deaf world is major," Davis said.

Davis has made huge progress in her two years at Patrick Henry. So much so that she's going to continue to throw at the next level after signing a Divisiton 3 scholarship to her dream school, Gallaudet University.

"I emailed the track coach at Gallaudet and he emailed me back right away and said I was on his radar. That was a blessing," Davis said.

Davis has a long-term goal of competing at the Olympics some day but whether she gets there or not, she has already proven that she's strong enough to throw off any load that life hands her.

