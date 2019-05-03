Patrick Henry signs 15 athletes to next level

Roanoke, Va. - Parents, students and faculty were on hand to congratulate 15 Patriots for making their respective college decisions at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke.

On the soccer pitch where Ndayizeye Bonere will play at Virginia Commonwealth University after spending his entire career on the varsity squad. Teammate Sedrick Kilosho will head to Mount Aloysius in Pennsylvania, while Kalifa Boyer will play for nearby Radford. On the girls side. Ella Scoville will move on to Randolph College.

Jamie Smith will play lacrosse for Randolph-Macon and Carter Plunket will play baseball for the maroons of Roanoke College.

Joining him at Roanoke College will be sharpshooter John Stockstill, who will play basketball. Serena Lytton will continue her time on the hardwood at Hollins University.

Marcus Wilson will continue his track career at the University of Lynchburg, while Midajah Davis will head to Gallaudet University to continue her stellar track career.

Patriots football coach Alan Fiddler had five of his players sign today. Daniel Cox will play in Lexington for VMI. . Devon Russell will suit up for Rob Grande at Ferrum. Jermaine Peeks, Rahshaun Poindexter and Dayshawn Caldwell will all play at Bluefield College.

They are so huge in this. They are, and still loving the sport Without that, they're not going to want to continue to do this for more years.

And so I feel like our coaches are very stable. They are, many of them have been here for a number of years.

That has allowed our programs to be strong enough and to prepare our kids to be able to make it at the next level.

And the colleges have confidence that our athletes can handle the academic and the athletic riggers

at the next level," Athletic Director Patti Sheedy said.

