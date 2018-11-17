Patrick Henry signs five to Division I schools

ROANOKE, Va. - Signing day at Patrick Henry was a big day for the Patriots. The swim programs were in the spotlight as boys standout Noah Bowers is headed to NC State.

The girls are three-time defending state champs, and they have a trio of stars headed to the Division I level. Shelby Stanley will swim at Davidson, Whitney Hamilton will compete for the University of Tennessee and Caroline Kulp to the University of Virginia. All three have been dominate on the state level.

Finally boys soccer standout Ndayizeye Bonere will play at the next level for VCU.



