Patrick Henry boys heating up the hardwood

ROANOKE, Va. - As we transition from the high school gridiron to the basketball court, the Patrick Henry Patriots are one of many teams that are off to a fast pace in 2018 -- with hopes of keeping it going.

Coach Jack Esworthy's squad picked up two transfers from Northside in Devon Russell and Jalen Cook. They join an experienced and talented group of seniors, including Leroy Thomas and the sharpshooter John Stockstill. This has given the Patriots a balanced offensive attack beyond the arc and in the paint, and is a big reason they've started the season 5-0. But just as good as the offense is, the team's defensive prowess is what gets it all started.

"That's what has made us so good here at the beginning. We've got ball handlers, we've got interchangeable parts and everybody is pretty versatile, one through five. We're able to shoot it, defend it and handle it," Esworthy said.

"Even if we're playing bad it's our defense that keeps us in games. Even if our shots aren't falling or athleticism is failing us, I would just say our defense is relentless. Picking people up full court and stuff like that, not many teams are able to handle it," said Stockstill.

Patrick Henry will face Hidden Valley on Thursday before traveling to Pulaski County Friday.

