Patrick Henry's Harmon, Cave Spring's Delp win B'Nai B'rith awards

ROANOKE - Some of the finest scholar athletes in our area converged on the star city for the 68th annual B'Nai B'Rith awards.

Overall girls winner was Cave Spring's Reagan Delp, who was a four year, three sport star in tennis, basketball and track. She'll head to Christopher Newport to play tennis and run track.

On the boys side, Patrick Henry's Henry Harmon takes the top prize. He is all state wrestler and cross country runner. He's got a four year Marine Corps. ROTC scholarship. He's headed to Washington and Lee.

"It's such an honor to be even considered for this award it's a dream of mine for a long time it was just very exciting I was surprised it was just wonderful," said Harmon.

"It's it's really such an honor I was so excited to even get nominated for it I never thought I was going to get it so I'm so excited right now. I wasn't expecting to win and there are so many incredible athletes here and it's just a surreal moment for sure," said Delp.

Delp was also the winner fo the Artie Levin Personal Life Award.



