Persinger powers to Week 9 1st and 10 honors

Salem star running back scores 5 touchdowns

By John "Appy" Appicello - Sports Director

SALEM, Va. -  Sometimes, you don't need a lot of plays to make a statement.
 Salem was coming off its first loss of the season and senior running back Isaiah Persinger responded---with an unmistakable message.  Persinger rushed for 155 yards on just nine carries, for more than 17 yards per touch. And he found the end zone 5 times n a 59-3 win over visiting Cave Spring.

The Spartan back's touchdown runs were 39, 40, 7, 21 and 29 yards as Salem moves to 7-1 on the season and remains undefeated in the River Ridge.
9 touches were more than enough for Isaiah Persinger.  He is our Week 9, 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

