Persinger powers to Week 9 1st and 10 honors

SALEM, Va. - Sometimes, you don't need a lot of plays to make a statement.

Salem was coming off its first loss of the season and senior running back Isaiah Persinger responded---with an unmistakable message. Persinger rushed for 155 yards on just nine carries, for more than 17 yards per touch. And he found the end zone 5 times n a 59-3 win over visiting Cave Spring.

The Spartan back's touchdown runs were 39, 40, 7, 21 and 29 yards as Salem moves to 7-1 on the season and remains undefeated in the River Ridge.

9 touches were more than enough for Isaiah Persinger. He is our Week 9, 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

